Peak Asset Management Has Lifted American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Position; T (TMUS) Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Lowered Position by $425,040

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 442.64% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 62,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 68,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 1.01 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18,205 shares to 181,358 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint Collaborates With Ericsson to Improve Video Analytics – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile, Sprint explore settling states’ lawsuit – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.25 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested in 0.02% or 94,440 shares. 4.50 million were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Global Thematic Ltd Liability invested 0.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stevens LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 41,433 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 452,559 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Morgan Stanley holds 2.35M shares. Arizona State Retirement has 109,535 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited reported 0.42% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 160,000 were accumulated by Ulysses Mgmt Ltd. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).