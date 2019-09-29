Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $387,945; Shares Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $5.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 109,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.00M, up from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Comerica Bank holds 84,923 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.12% or 2.83M shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.21 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 16,361 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 503,986 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 76,456 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 63,704 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 45,650 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 59,467 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 698,550 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 9,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,199 shares to 9,984 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 46,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

