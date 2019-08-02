Peak Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Xencor (XNCR) Holder Redmile Group Lowered Position by $1.49 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 20.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 106,554 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Service Of America Inc has invested 3.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerville Kurt F has 114,204 shares. Kensico Cap holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16 million shares. Nwq Investment Management Ltd holds 0.32% or 124,121 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 4,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eos Management Limited Partnership reported 21,620 shares stake. Swedbank has 5.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.23 million shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 9.28 million shares stake. Aspen Inv Mngmt reported 26,501 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust invested in 3.19% or 30,539 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 193.86M shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. 41,500 are held by Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Com. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Johnson Fin Gp has 94,563 shares. Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Liability reported 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,796 shares to 69,780 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 270,989 shares. Invesco Limited reported 13,994 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 26,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 10,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,100 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp reported 19,081 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 13,204 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.11M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 3,222 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8.44M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab invested 1.18% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Us Commercial Bank De holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.