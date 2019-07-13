Peak Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Visa (V) by $488,124 as Stock Value Rose; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Holding in Disneywaltco (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Disneywaltco (DIS) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 72,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.97 million, up from 350,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Disneywaltco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,393 shares. Riverpark Management holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 75,893 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca has invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 34,259 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). S&Co Inc has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw And invested in 1.63M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 14,789 shares. Jennison Assocs reported 2.69% stake. Mount Vernon Associate Md invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palladium Prns Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 573,451 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 4.7% or 227,129 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.29M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested in 10,891 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,796 shares to 69,780 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,160 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati holds 375,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Orca Management Limited Liability holds 3,792 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Lc has 4,710 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Blume Inc reported 50,229 shares stake. Edgemoor Advisors accumulated 1.31% or 89,314 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability accumulated 130,393 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 635,471 shares. Of Virginia Va has 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Of Vermont holds 147,215 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,040 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J And has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,618 shares. 19,071 were accumulated by Boston Advsr. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 13,634 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.43% stake.