Peak Asset Management Has Cut Position in Visa (V) by $488,124 as Stock Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $526,516 as Stock Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,233 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92 million, down from 692,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com LP reported 19.42M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus accumulated 353,558 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 2,398 are held by Department Mb Bankshares N A. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 770,274 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 173,952 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. At Fincl Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 14,089 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 39,304 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc. Old Point Tru And Serv N A owns 33,507 shares. Capital Intl Inc Ca holds 0.31% or 55,808 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt reported 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 102,752 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Advsr. Churchill Management holds 0.24% or 188,613 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 30,198 shares to 150,705 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences In Com by 17,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Com holds 3.23% or 3.78M shares. 92,250 were accumulated by Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation. 96,406 are held by Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh holds 1.15% or 11,707 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 452,849 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1.26M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0.13% or 186,211 shares. Private Tru Com Na owns 34,326 shares. Farmers Tru holds 36,527 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 171,726 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 69,503 shares stake. First Personal Fin has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wills Finance Gp Inc holds 3.16% or 29,842 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,110 shares to 22,336 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).