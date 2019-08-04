Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Position in Qad (QADA) by $1.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 19,947 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt invested in 22,336 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Piper Jaffray Company invested in 88 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.21% or 722,424 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.03% or 14,075 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors reported 0.25% stake. Lazard Asset Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 1.20M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.74% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tompkins Fincl reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ls Investment Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carret Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.28% or 35,902 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 64,827 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 1.49M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 15,711 shares.

