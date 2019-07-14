Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Its American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Holding

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 179,373 shares traded. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 15,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 255,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares to 118,903 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Make 5G Exclusive to 2020 Flagship iPhones – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Likely to Bring Scissor-Switch Keyboards in MacBook – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff, Consumer Challenges Are Priced Into GM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares to 27,044 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks close higher, adding to big June gains, after Fed hints a rate cut could be near – CNBC” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Cellular +13.7% amid upgrade, spectrum purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Slack Extends Gains After NYSE Listing Values Software Group Over $23 Billion – TheStreet.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “We Canâ€™t Afford to Regulate Facebook Amid the Tech Cold War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.