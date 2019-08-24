Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $334,170; North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Its A. H. Belo (AHC) Stake by $666,360; Stock Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (AHC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 222,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A. H. Belo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 4,962 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has declined 18.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $32,140 activity.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,006 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold AHC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 110,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.15% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 0% or 30,922 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 170,383 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 343,676 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Renaissance Tech Limited Co reported 845,010 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 572 shares. North Star Invest owns 1.06M shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 2.02% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 2,648 shares or 0% of the stock.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 31,700 shares. 54,119 were reported by Murphy Incorporated. 39,190 were accumulated by Washington Mgmt Inc. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,690 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 211,477 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 15,950 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 11,636 shares. City Hldg Co accumulated 49,764 shares. King Luther invested in 0.06% or 158,317 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 4.92M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. North American Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthquest accumulated 4,642 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability invested 1.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hilton Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,875 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 4,443 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.