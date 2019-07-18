Peak Asset Management Decreased Visa (V) Holding as Share Value Rose; Regional Mgmt (RM) Holding Has Increased by Signia Capital Management Llc

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $180.55. About 3.88 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 23,316 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,826 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research. Cornerstone owns 27 shares. Tieton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 231,026 shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.05% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Pacific Global Mgmt Company has 63,320 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 454,937 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 2,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Communication has 1,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,408 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sun Life holds 0.05% or 8,753 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 1.53 million shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares to 84,616 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

