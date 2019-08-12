Peak Asset Management Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $334,703; Stock Price Rose; Tcw Group Has Raised Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Value Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 480,130 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 124,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 502,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.96M, up from 378,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 3.41M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 12,169 shares stake. Tradition Mngmt Lc stated it has 28,684 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inc reported 15,816 shares. Girard Prns Ltd has 2,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fosun Ltd owns 5,915 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,260 shares. 1,969 are owned by Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Com. Clark Estates Inc Ny has 189,076 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 25,348 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.76% stake. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 6,089 shares to 61,876 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 222,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,110 shares to 22,336 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

