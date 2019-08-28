Peak Asset Management Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $488,124; Shares Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $614,250 as Valuation Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177.32. About 1.18M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 6.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 301,400 shares stake. Element Cap Mngmt Llc owns 4,941 shares. 23.36M were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. 1,811 are held by Fca Tx. Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated owns 43 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,588 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 11,960 shares. Friess Associate Ltd has 1.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 154,961 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc accumulated 0.24% or 4,625 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dearborn Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.45M shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 1.37M shares. Smith Salley & Associate owns 79,465 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.00 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares to 21,904 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Liability reported 452,324 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Company invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H & Com has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 0.1% or 4,466 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 10,952 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,109 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 1.65M shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt stated it has 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 45,018 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Private Na has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 3.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Ltd has invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcmillion Cap Management holds 6.04% or 94,397 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 103,398 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 44.18 million shares or 2.98% of all its holdings.