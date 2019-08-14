Peak Asset Management Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Dean Capital Management Trimmed Heartland Express (HTLD) Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 86.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 12,023 shares with $782,000 value, down from 87,222 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine

Dean Capital Management decreased Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) stake by 54.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 51,449 shares as Heartland Express Inc (HTLD)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Dean Capital Management holds 43,435 shares with $837,000 value, down from 94,884 last quarter. Heartland Express Inc now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 48,169 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.67 million for 20.16 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 11,763 shares to 84,616 valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 11,295 shares and now owns 21,904 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray.