Peak Asset Management Cut Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $315,075 as Market Value Declined; Hollencrest Securities Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $373,086

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 9.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 1.51M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares to 9,095 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.