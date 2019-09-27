Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 18 -0.22 74.49M 4.66 4.52 Paringa Resources Limited 2 0.00 7.13M -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 418,718,381.11% 16.8% 7.5% Paringa Resources Limited 302,670,119.29% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Peabody Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.5, and a 83.95% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Paringa Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Paringa Resources Limited.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.