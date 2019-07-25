Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

We are contrasting Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 28 0.47 N/A 4.66 6.10 Materion Corporation 59 1.07 N/A 0.78 84.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Materion Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Peabody Energy Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Peabody Energy Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Materion Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Peabody Energy Corporation. Its rival Materion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 1.6 respectively. Materion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Peabody Energy Corporation and Materion Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Materion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Peabody Energy Corporation has a 57.97% upside potential and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Materion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8% Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Materion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Materion Corporation beats Peabody Energy Corporation.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.