Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 25 0.37 N/A 4.66 4.52 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.91 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Peabody Energy Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peabody Energy Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Peabody Energy Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Peabody Energy Corporation has a 74.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Peabody Energy Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.39% and 15.1%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance while Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.