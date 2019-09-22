Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Comparing side by side

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.31 N/A 4.66 4.52 PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peabody Energy Corporation and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peabody Energy Corporation and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Peabody Energy Corporation and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 PolyMet Mining Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.5 is Peabody Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares and 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares. 1.3% are Peabody Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.