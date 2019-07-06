Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 29 0.47 N/A 4.66 6.10 Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$37.25 is Peabody Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peabody Energy Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 6.39% and 0% respectively. About 1.2% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8% Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation was less bearish than Paringa Resources Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.