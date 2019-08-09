Peabody Energy (BTU) to pay $0.15 on Sep 11, 2019; Vuzix (VUZI) Sentiment Is 1.33

Vuzix Corp (VUZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 24 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased positions in Vuzix Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.75 million shares, up from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vuzix Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:BTU) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Peabody Energy Corp's current price of $18.50 translates into 0.78% yield. Peabody Energy Corp's dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.35 million shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation for 471,426 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 144,422 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,064 shares. The Tennessee-based B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 483,429 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $66.01 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 4.34 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.