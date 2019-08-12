Peabody Energy (BTU) to pay $0.15 on Sep 11, 2019; Medallion Financial (MFIN) SI Decreased By 7.69%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. MFIN’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s short sellers to cover MFIN’s short positions. The SI to Medallion Financial Corp’s float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 183,881 shares traded. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has declined 2.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – THROUGH UNIT RENEWED FOR ADDITIONAL 9 MONTHS CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:BTU) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Peabody Energy Corp’s current price of $18.13 translates into 0.80% yield. Peabody Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 997,999 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Strong Asian demand continues to hold up thermal coal markets; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – UPON CLOSING, CO PLANS TO REPAY ABOUT $46 MLN OF ITS TERM LOAN, WHICH WOULD BRING TOTAL OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN BALANCE TO $400 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy: Surety Bonds Enable Release of Nearly All Restricted Cash by End of 2Q; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY REDUCES RATE & EXTENDS MATURITY OF TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING “REMAINED ROBUST” ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT BOOSTED BTU, HES, ISBC, EGN, UNIT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Energy Expands Share Repurchase Program to $1.0 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Launches Process To Reduce Pricing And Extend Maturity Of Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP QTRLY TONS SOLD 48.3 MLN TONS VS 46.1 MLN TONS; 09/04/2018 – Peabody Reduces Interest Rate And Extends Maturity Of Term Loan

Among 5 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 78.71% above currents $18.13 stock price. Peabody Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 4.25 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

More notable recent Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peabody Energy: Please Stop The Share Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why These Coal Giants Are Teaming Up – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why These Coal Stocks Got Crushed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medallion Financial (MFIN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medallion Financial (MFIN) CEO Alvin Murstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medallion Financial Corp. Hires Director of Strategic Partnerships at Medallion Bank – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.