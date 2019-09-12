Peabody Energy (BTU) Forms $18.53 Double Bottom; Trinity Industries (TRN) Sentiment Is 0.73

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 97 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 133 trimmed and sold stakes in Trinity Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 106.84 million shares, down from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trinity Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 100 Increased: 66 New Position: 31.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) formed double bottom with $16.86 target or 9.00% below today’s $18.53 share price. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.24M shares traded or 26.07% up from the average. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q NET INCOME $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Peabody Energy; 11/04/2018 – Peabody’s Wild Boar Mine Honored With National Reclamation Award; 11/05/2018 – Former Trump campaign advisor Scott Mason has represented Alphabet Inc., Tesla and Peabody Energy, among others, as they sought influence in the White House and on Capitol Hill; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy: Surety Bonds Enable Release of Nearly All Restricted Cash by End of 2Q; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – COMPANY’S STATED LONG-TERM GROSS DEBT TARGET IS $1.2 BLN TO $1.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Reports Earnings For Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY CONSIDERING AMENDING LIMITS ON BOND INDENTURES

Analysts await Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BTU’s profit will be $18.65M for 25.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Peabody Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.57’s average target is 59.58% above currents $18.53 stock price. Peabody Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2200 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Jefferies. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Monday, August 19 report. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, April 10.

The stock increased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.50M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror rebrands as […]

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

