pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Both pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of pdvWireless Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

pdvWireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

pdvWireless Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 0.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has 4.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has 9.36% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.