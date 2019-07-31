pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Since pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.74 N/A 4.32 20.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of pdvWireless Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

pdvWireless Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. In other hand, ePlus inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, ePlus inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 92.4% respectively. About 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. was less bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors pdvWireless Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.