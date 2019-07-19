pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Both pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.80 N/A -12.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of pdvWireless Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has pdvWireless Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Volatility and Risk

pdvWireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, DropCar Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival DropCar Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. pdvWireless Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DropCar Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

pdvWireless Inc. and DropCar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 1.5%. 2.9% are pdvWireless Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DropCar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors pdvWireless Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.