pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.94 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

pdvWireless Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. pdvWireless Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 41.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of pdvWireless Inc. shares and 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. 2.9% are pdvWireless Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has weaker performance than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.