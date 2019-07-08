pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Both pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 14763000.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 48 11.33 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has pdvWireless Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. pdvWireless Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 83.1% respectively. About 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BlackLine Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackLine Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.