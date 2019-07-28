pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 185 13.47 N/A 4.90 38.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for pdvWireless Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of pdvWireless Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

pdvWireless Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. ANSYS Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for pdvWireless Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s average price target is $200.83, while its potential downside is -5.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of pdvWireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has weaker performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.