pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparing side by side

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.25 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates pdvWireless Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us pdvWireless Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

pdvWireless Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Instructure Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. pdvWireless Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 88.5% respectively. About 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. was less bullish than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Instructure Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.