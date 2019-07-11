pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Contrasting side by side

Both pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 14763000.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.14 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights pdvWireless Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dropbox Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 29.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 56.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Dropbox Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has weaker performance than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

pdvWireless Inc. beats Dropbox Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.