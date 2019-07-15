pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Contrasting side by side

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.97 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for pdvWireless Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows pdvWireless Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of pdvWireless Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 1.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

pdvWireless Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 64.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

pdvWireless Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.