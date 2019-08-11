pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 42 99.59 N/A -2.87 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.76 N/A 3.87 14.29

Table 1 demonstrates pdvWireless Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has pdvWireless Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5% Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

pdvWireless Inc.’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Verizon Communications Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Verizon Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.75, with potential upside of 10.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

pdvWireless Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.5% and 68.3%. Insiders held 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of Verizon Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% Verizon Communications Inc. -1.25% -2.45% -2.21% 2.35% 5.3% -1.69%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has 18.99% stronger performance while Verizon Communications Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verizon Communications Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.