pdvWireless, Inc. (ATEX) EPS Estimated At $-0.66; Northrop Grumman (NOC)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 340 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 287 decreased and sold their equity positions in Northrop Grumman Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.88M for 17.43 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.92 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $323.42. About 260,743 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation for 1,700 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 40,093 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 59,159 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,696 shares.

