pdvWireless, Inc. (ATEX) EPS Estimated At $-0.66; NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report $-0.66 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, pdvWireless, Inc.’s analysts see 1.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 55,504 shares traded. pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. Maxim Group maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 16. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 44,208 shares stake. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability reported 10,247 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 460 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 239,414 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Capital Int Limited Ca holds 11,757 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 12,460 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.15% or 7,450 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 4,032 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Com accumulated 311,370 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,535 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il reported 4,500 shares. Ghp Invest accumulated 57,223 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 44,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.17M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity. Another trade for 5,050 shares valued at $333,344 was made by RICHARD HENRI P on Friday, February 1.