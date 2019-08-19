pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 42 139.13 N/A -2.87 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -7.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows pdvWireless Inc. and CenturyLink Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5% CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3%

Volatility and Risk

pdvWireless Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CenturyLink Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for pdvWireless Inc. and CenturyLink Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of CenturyLink Inc. is $13, which is potential 15.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of pdvWireless Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of CenturyLink Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has 18.99% stronger performance while CenturyLink Inc. has -20.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors pdvWireless Inc. beats CenturyLink Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.