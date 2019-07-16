Pdt Partners Upped Its Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) by $1.39 Million as Share Price Rose; Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 295,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.07 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 17,232 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 83,635 shares. 5,056 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Millrace Asset Gru stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Secor Advsr Lp reported 29,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 26,251 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 350,331 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 213,389 shares. Redwood Invests Limited has 0.69% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 24,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 70,509 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.79 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 118,186 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 83,951 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Fmr Limited Liability reported 1,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 63,597 shares to 197,903 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,600 shares, and cut its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).