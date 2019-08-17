Pdt Partners Upped Its Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake by $835,440

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 282,330 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 422,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 295,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.94 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/26/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 6,350 shares. 6,626 were reported by Sterling Ltd. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 7,004 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability owns 46,055 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc has 60,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 157,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 42,456 shares. Highland Cap Management LP holds 53,000 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 3,313 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,148 shares. Masters Capital Lc reported 100,000 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.02% Fall – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Is Up 1.89% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amphenol (APH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Strong End Markets Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lattice (LSCC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.