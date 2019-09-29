Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Kt (KT) Holding

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 23,376 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 129,524 shares with $3.45M value, down from 152,900 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 477,685 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Kt Corp (KT) stake by 76.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 45,314 shares as Kt Corp (KT)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 13,838 shares with $171,000 value, down from 59,152 last quarter. Kt Corp now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 374,693 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Ltd reported 201,833 shares stake. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,100 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 581,497 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 449,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 129,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.1% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 61,740 shares. Federated Pa invested in 158,919 shares. Brandes Invest Lp reported 0.01% stake. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Incorporated accumulated 62,640 shares. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.85% or 405,622 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc increased Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) stake by 212,621 shares to 333,100 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 26,253 shares and now owns 118,100 shares. Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 35,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 9.86M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Parametric Associates Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 4.54M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 332,502 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Wetherby Asset Management owns 14,909 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Investors holds 1.45 million shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 624,755 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Segantii Capital Management Ltd invested in 4.21 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ameriprise Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Mittleman Brothers Lc invested 14.4% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Cwm Limited Liability Co has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio.