Pdt Partners Stake in 3 (DDD) Lifted by $1.73 Million; Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stake Lifted by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 360.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 173,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The hedge fund held 221,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 47,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.13M shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – 3D Systems’ Figure 4™ 3D Printing Platform Selected for U.S. Air Force Research into Rapid Part Replacement; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing I; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD)

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 82,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 170,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 88,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.52M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:SLCA) by 48,895 shares to 15,723 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 905,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr New Zealand Etf (ENZL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 128,310 shares stake. Covington Capital Mngmt has 421 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,286 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Llc owns 20,523 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stoneridge Prns Ltd invested in 10,044 shares. Planning Ltd invested in 0.2% or 12,527 shares. Johnson Financial Group reported 753 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 59,700 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.08% or 36.89M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2.01 million shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 8,854 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Com. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd owns 11,900 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 466 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 23,079 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.33% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 42,700 shares. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 4.36 million are owned by Villere St Denis J Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 10,766 shares. 30,231 are owned by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) or 3,177 shares. 2.10M were reported by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp owns 11.54M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 28,500 shares stake.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 57,341 shares to 190,401 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 67,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,402 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

