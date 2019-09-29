Pdt Partners Position in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Autonation (AN) Holder Rbs Partners LP Has Decreased Holding

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 450,863 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 153,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.03M, up from 136,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 19,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.07% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,956 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 55,021 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,673 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 231,413 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Raymond James Serv has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 22,800 were accumulated by Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0.06% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Shaker Investments Limited Liability Com Oh owns 40,529 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13,886 shares to 55,320 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,134 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why DexCom Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Still Has Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Are Dropping Today – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Names Bridgette Heller to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home: A Best-Of-Breed Homebuilder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) 1.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.