Pdt Partners Maintains Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII); Northcoast Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 419.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 123,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 8,030 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 8,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 127,256 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, down from 135,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 1.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,200 shares to 70,900 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 22,225 shares to 34,389 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

