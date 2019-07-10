Pdt Partners Lowered Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding by $17.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; Scholtz & Company Lowered Position in Air Products And Chemicals (APD) by $1.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, down from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.05. About 1.10 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 81.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 157,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 193,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 430,430 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares to 225,627 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited invested in 0% or 14,289 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 63,861 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 50,470 shares. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 7,400 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 23,807 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 31,700 shares. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,030 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,067 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 59,811 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). First Mercantile Co holds 525 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 2,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.41 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).