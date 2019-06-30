Pdt Partners Lifted Its Stake in Synaptics (SYNA) by $1.07 Million; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Upped Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 27,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,418 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 37,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 467,794 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15 million shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin Inc reported 4,269 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa stated it has 4,472 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tremblant Group holds 20,404 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point accumulated 24,300 shares or 1.65% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,182 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors reported 751 shares. Citigroup invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natixis reported 1.36 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 16,519 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 2.51 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Com reported 40,702 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 7,689 shares. Provident Tru accumulated 0.02% or 4,034 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 34,743 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,150 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 1.31M were reported by State Street Corporation. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 9,911 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 1,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 237,899 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,761 shares. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 6,700 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). West Coast Fincl Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Convergence Inv Ltd Co stated it has 6,956 shares. Asset has 12 shares.

