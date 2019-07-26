Pdt Partners Increases Holding in Methanex (MEOH); As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 126.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 47,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,159 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 37,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 300,515 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 31,940 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 7,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,240 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares to 196,992 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.