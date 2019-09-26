Pdt Partners Increases Holding in Genomic Health (GHDX); Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 132.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $386.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 29,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 59,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 30,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 169,753 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 04/04/2018 – Wamberg Genomic Advisors joins with the American Cancer Society to Drive Funds for Lifesaving Genomic Cancer Research; 21/05/2018 – GHDX:ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS 25% CHANGED INITIAL DISEASE MGMT; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (A; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lynch Assocs In holds 20,901 shares. Northern Tru invested in 6.07M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 30,666 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 9,024 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 91,112 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 547,494 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Valinor Mgmt LP holds 60,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 10,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12 were reported by Fil. Torray Lc has 4,880 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,590 shares. 43,095 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 771 were reported by Nottingham Advisors. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.21% or 224,129 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,097 shares to 251,847 shares, valued at $57.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 52,000 shares to 182,900 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 69,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,572 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,923 shares. 286,719 were reported by D E Shaw And. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 319,122 shares. 235 were reported by Daiwa Secs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,540 shares. Moreover, Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Com has 0.74% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 35,942 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability reported 62,386 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 428,533 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 12,230 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 1,797 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,730 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 43,710 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 1,700 shares. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 3,538 shares. Next Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 480 shares.

