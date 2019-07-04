Pdt Partners Increased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Valuation Declined; Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 292,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.91M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 38,227 shares to 44,605 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Ltd Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,513 shares. 3,651 were reported by Aspiriant Llc. Aviance Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.37% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 20,030 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 61,978 shares. 3,632 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 97,705 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dt Invest Limited Company accumulated 47,510 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) owns 12,534 shares. Sanders Capital owns 3.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11.29M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,839 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 7.83M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.13% or 29,737 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.01% or 1,008 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 7,032 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 442,567 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,355 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 85,595 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 8,225 shares stake. Robecosam Ag reported 77,777 shares. Pointstate LP owns 1.42 million shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP reported 45,000 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 46,828 shares. Dana Inv Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Raymond James Na owns 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 23,363 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2.46% or 117,102 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).