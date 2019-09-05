Pdt Partners Increased By $8.70 Million Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Agilysys (AGYS) Sentiment Is 1.97

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 63 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 32 trimmed and sold positions in Agilysys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.47 million shares, down from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Agilysys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Pdt Partners Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 68.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 91,618 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 225,627 shares with $21.48M value, up from 134,009 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.51 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. for 2.07 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 630,757 shares or 9.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 4.88% invested in the company for 844,414 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,600 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 179,226 shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $612.01 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.88’s average target is 43.74% above currents $75.75 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11600 target.

