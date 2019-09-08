Pdt Partners Holds Holding in Netgear (NTGR); As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $679,104

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 46,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 33,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 264,539 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.71 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 4.22M were reported by Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Com. 12,361 were accumulated by Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Company holds 38,985 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 70,771 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset has 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,153 shares. 5,270 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Mgmt Company. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 183,629 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 544,580 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.89M shares. Fsi Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 55,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.02% or 1.51M shares. Cibc Inc stated it has 9,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares to 2,775 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25,646 shares to 62,900 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 56,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,239 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

