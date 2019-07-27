Pdt Partners Has Upped Rambus Del (RMBS) Holding by $320,000; Underhill Investment Management Cut Its Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position by $1.91 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 453,225 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. EPS 21C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 21,469 shares to 31,931 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 152,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Rambus (RMBS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Orchid Island Capital Announces July 2019 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rambus, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 0.03% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 430,959 shares. 68,885 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Creative Planning owns 30,704 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Credit Agricole S A reported 101,832 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.03% or 80,698 shares. Vanguard holds 11.08 million shares. Serv Automobile Association invested in 16,362 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 101,500 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Axa accumulated 0% or 71,200 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.03% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 148,722 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 263,263 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $217,814 activity.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.