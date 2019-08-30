Pdt Partners Has Upped Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position By $343,711; Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) SI Increased By 31.74%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) had an increase of 31.74% in short interest. IDN’s SI was 325,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.74% from 247,000 shares previously. With 62,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s short sellers to cover IDN’s short positions. The SI to Intellicheck Inc’s float is 2.49%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 8,539 shares traded. Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) has risen 154.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 154.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IDN News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 06/03/2018 RSC Training Taps Intellicheck for Partnership Agreement to Offer Age ID; 25/04/2018 – Tennessee ABC Enforcement Section Fortifies Underage Drinking Prevention with Intellicheck’s Age ID; 14/05/2018 – Intellicheck 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 27/03/2018 – Northern Tool + Equipment Rolls Out Intellicheck’s Retail ID Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck, Honeywel Settlement Confidential; 22/03/2018 – Intellicheck 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intellicheck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDN)

Pdt Partners Llc increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 7,313 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 82,613 shares with $3.95M value, up from 75,300 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 84,864 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 73.89% above currents $40.64 stock price. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Bank of America maintained Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 3,962 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 124,550 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 67,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 17 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 34,227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 14,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 37,589 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Limited Co has 2.26% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 7.50 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,221 shares. 495 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Hussman Strategic Incorporated reported 0% stake. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.54% or 86,470 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 6,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) stake by 18,912 shares to 8,839 valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gms Inc stake by 31,966 shares and now owns 98,906 shares. Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) was reduced too.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company has market cap of $75.75 million. The firm provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center , a component of Defense ID system.