Pdt Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $906,149; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Holding by $614,744

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 1.04 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,133 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 125,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

